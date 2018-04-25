FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — A Fridley family is mourning the loss of their 24-year-old son after he was killed in a fire on Tuesday night.

The father of Donley Wasserman says his son died after a fire ripped through the family’s home. Wasserman worked as a manager at a local Walmart.

Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Hugo Street Northeast around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found three people outside. The family says three dogs made it out of the home, but one did not escape.

Wasserman was sleeping upstairs when the fire broke out and died in the blaze.

His family described him as a caring man who loved music and watching sports.

Fridley Fire Chief John Berg said anytime a life is lost in a fire, everyone in the department feels it.

“It’s very emotional for the firefighters who are on scene,” he said. “They are trying to save someone. When you can’t, it affects everyone.”

Berg also said this tragedy serves as a good reminder for folks to never carry a pan out of a house if there’s a grease fire.

If you can’t control the fire and don’t have a way to put it out, leave the home immediately and call 911, Berg says.

The remaining family members who lived in the home are currently staying with neighbors.

There is no word yet on whether or not the home is a total loss.

The family is raising money to cover funeral expenses on a GoFundMe page.