Filed Under:Eden Prairie, Highway 5, Minnesota State Patrol, Mitchell Drive, Serious Injury Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Highway 5 in Eden Prairie is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a serious-injury crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to a crash on eastbound Highway 5 at Mitchell Drive shortly after 1 p.m. The State Patrol says the eastbound lanes of Highway 5 are closed between Venture and Mitchell as the crash is being investigated.

eden prairie serious crash State Patrol: Serious Injury Crash Closes Highway 5 In Eden Prairie

(credit: George Norman)

The State Patrol says eastbound Highway 212 is open.

It’s not known how many people are injured or if there are any fatalities.

Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch