MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Highway 5 in Eden Prairie is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a serious-injury crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities responded to a crash on eastbound Highway 5 at Mitchell Drive shortly after 1 p.m. The State Patrol says the eastbound lanes of Highway 5 are closed between Venture and Mitchell as the crash is being investigated.

The State Patrol says eastbound Highway 212 is open.

It’s not known how many people are injured or if there are any fatalities.

