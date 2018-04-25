MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While this weekend’s NFL Draft is important to the Minnesota Vikings’ future, most of the starting lineup is in place.

So these off season workouts taking place in Eagan this week are really a fine tuning of veterans, and a few newcomers to learning the Vikings system. They know this window in this league can be tight, and they are in the window where they have a chance to do big things.

“As an offense we’re working out as a whole and we’re getting out here around each other again,” tight end Kyle Rudolph said. “Usually by this time, early April, we’ve all been off on our own working out, and we’re excited to get back together and excited to get back to work. Next week the coaches can be out on the field with us and coach’s school, and that’s when it starts to feel more like football. As players, we do everything we can now and we trust coach’s plan.”

The NFL Draft is Thursday night, and because of reaching the NFC title game, the Vikings won’t be on the clock until pick No. 30 in the first round. The general consensus is they will select the best available offensive lineman.

Not so fast, says General Manager Rick Spielman, who said he has to look beyond this year’s roster when making that pick.

“When you look at your roster, you have to look at where are some other holes that you’re going to have to fill. That’s why I’m looking at the 2019 roster as well,” Spielman said. “Guys who are not under contract, what if there’s a significant player who is there at 30 that could potentially fill a need, may have a role this year but definitely will fill a need in the future.”