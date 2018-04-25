Filed Under:Como Golf Course, Golf Courses, Highland 9-Hole, Highland National, Phalen Golf Course, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The snow is gone, the temperatures have warmed up and people in St. Paul are ready to get out and play golf.

City officials in St. Paul have released information on when four area courses will be open and ready for golfers.

The driving range at Highland National Golf Course is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the golf course will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. to walkers only. The course will be open at 8 a.m. Friday for walking only, and Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. with carts available.

The Highland 9-Hole Golf Course could open on Tuesday, May 1, depending on course conditions, but will likely open on Wednesday, May 2.

The practice range at Phalen Golf Course is open, and the golf course will open on Friday.

Como Golf Course will open for nine holes only on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch