ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The snow is gone, the temperatures have warmed up and people in St. Paul are ready to get out and play golf.

City officials in St. Paul have released information on when four area courses will be open and ready for golfers.

The driving range at Highland National Golf Course is now open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the golf course will open on Thursday at 10 a.m. to walkers only. The course will be open at 8 a.m. Friday for walking only, and Saturday and Sunday at 7 a.m. with carts available.

The Highland 9-Hole Golf Course could open on Tuesday, May 1, depending on course conditions, but will likely open on Wednesday, May 2.

The practice range at Phalen Golf Course is open, and the golf course will open on Friday.

Como Golf Course will open for nine holes only on Saturday.