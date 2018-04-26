MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New estimates suggest autism is on the rise in the United States.

Diagnoses of autism spectrum disorders have risen 15 percent in two years.

Nationwide, 1 in 59 kids is on the autism spectrum. In Minnesota, that number is 1 in 42.

The numbers come from a new Centers of Disease Control study.

Experts say diagnosing autism early is important.

That way, kids can get the help they need to reach their full potential.

Autism can be diagnosed as early as age two, but in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, most cases were diagnosed in children closer to age 5.