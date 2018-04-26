MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say there have been no arrests after a man died in an early morning shooting.

According to police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 1900 block of Newton Avenue North at around 5:07 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died shortly after being transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. People with information can also text their tip to 847411 by entering MPD, a space, and then the information. All tips are anonymous, but those who provide information may be eligible for a financial reward.