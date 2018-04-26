EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — It will be a while before the Minnesota Vikings are on the clock with the No. 30 pick in the NFL Draft.

But it’s always interesting on draft night. WCCO’s Mike Max explains why.

There is probably a better chance Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman would trade down with the No. 30 pick in the first round, then move up.

“Not only at 30 but if we trade back, and these players are available. Are we just as happy with getting one of these players and another pick?” Spielman said.

Draft day stories last forever. Just ask Kirk Cousins, who was the last of eight quarterbacks taken when he came out.

“Didn’t get picked until Saturday. Waited around a little longer than I would have liked,” Cousins said. “And then went to a team that of the 32 teams in the NFL, I thought was the 32nd most likely to pick me, going to Washington.”

The highest ranked local coming in — Frank Ragnow — an offensive lineman from Chanhassen High School and the University of Arkansas.

“It’s going to be a big step and everyone thinks it’s just a game,” Ragnow said. “Well it’s a profession now. You don’t have school, you don’t have anything. It’s just football now.”

What veterans understand is that this is not the end of the journey, it’s a continuation.

“It’s just the beginning. It’s the start of your NFL career, not the goal,” Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph said.