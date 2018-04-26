MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday that this summer’s training camp, which will be held in Eagan, will be free to fans.

Vikings officials said tickets will be free, but they’ll be required to get access to training camp. They will be make available on the Minnesota Vikings web site. Season ticket-holders will get first priority to training camp tickets, before they’re available to the general public.

Vikings officials said they anticipate 5,000 tickets will be made available daily.

Training camp will be open to the public for three weeks. Rookies are scheduled to report on July 24, with veterans reporting on July 27. There will also be daily autograph sessions.

Vikings officials will release more details at a later date.