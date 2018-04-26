MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are issuing an evacuation order in an area around an oil refinery in Superior, Wisconsin, where an explosion injured multiple people earlier Thursday morning.

Douglas County Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order. If you are within a one mile radius of the refinery, 10 miles to the South, please evacuate now. — Superior Police (@SuperiorPolice) April 26, 2018

Police say anyone within a one mile radius of the refinery, or 10 miles to the south, should evacuate the area immediately.

According to a Facebook post from the Superior Police Department, there was an explosion at the Husky Refinery at around 10:06 a.m. Superior Fire officials said the fire was out by noon Thursday after reports of at least five people rushed to the hospital.

Later Thursday, a massive plume of smoke began billowing from the refinery once again.

The Associated Press reported that there were no known fatalities connected with the incident.

CBS3 Duluth reports neighbors in the area reported on Facebook that the explosion shook their homes. The TV station reports St. Luke’s Hospital confirms that they have an incident command center set up, and are receiving patients from the explosion.

After the initial fire was extinguished, Superior School Officials said classes and school activities were back to normal.