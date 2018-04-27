MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An effort to force votes on two gun control measures in the Minnesota senate appears to have failed.

Sen. Ron Latz, a St. Louis Park Democrat, offered the bills as amendments during a broader debate on the state’s budget.

But a majority of senators, including both Republicans and Democrats, voted that the bills weren’t relevant to the budget issue, effectively killing them.

Latz’s move came just a day after a state House member staged a 24-hour sit-in over that chamber’s inaction on measures aimed at gun violence.