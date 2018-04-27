MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old Rush City man is hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car while on his bike in Anoka Thursday night, authorities say.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident at about 6:04 p.m. on Bunker Lake Blvd. NW at Highway 47.

Authorities say the bicyclist, identified as Shane Jeffery Hilton, was heading westbound on the south shoulder of Bunker Lake Blvd. He was stating to cross Highway 47 and cleared the northbound lanes of traffic, but was hit by a car heading southbound.

Hilton was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities identified the driver of the car as 22-year-old Alexis Lynn Hannu of Champlin. Witnesses at the scene, and the driver, told authorities that southbound traffic on Highway 47 had a green light, and Hilton tried to cross the intersection against the light despite oncoming traffic. Authorities say no impairment is suspected on Hannu.

The Anoka Police Department is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.