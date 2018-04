MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident occurred sometime between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at KleinBank in Victoria. Surveillance photos show the suspect, a male, entering the bank wearing dark clothing, a dark baseball cap and has sunglasses.

Anyone who can identify the man or who has information about the incident should call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at (952) 361-1231.