MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An outbreak of E. coli linked to tainted romaine lettuce has spread to Wisconsin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one person in Wisconsin has been infected with E. coli.

Earlier this week, the CDC told consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce from Arizona, saying they had traced the strain to lettuce produced in the city of Yuma. Officials have not found the origin of the contaminated vegetables.

Pennsylvania has seen the worst of the outbreak, with 18 people being infected by the lettuce. A total of 98 people have been infected with the strain of E. coli linked to the lettuce, according to the CDC.

No infections have been reported in Minnesota.