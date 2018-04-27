MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both Minnesota senators are working to overturn an FCC vote they say hurts small businesses.

Net Neutrality ensures that internet service providers treat all websites and online content equally. In December, the FCC voted to eliminate these Obama-era rules claiming the concerns are overblown and it gives consumers more options.

Democratic senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith disagree.

“Everybody, if you’re connected, oughta have the same access to the same content at the same speeds. Some big company hundreds and hundreds of miles away can’t decide what you get to see when,” Smith said.

Internet companies say fewer regulations will allow them to innovate and deliver new services.

The Senate needs 51 votes to overturn any FCC rule. The measure would also have to pass the House.