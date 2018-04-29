BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s the end of an era for a little piece of history in Bloomington.

Dan Hron started working at Johnson Hardware 50 years ago when he was just 14-years-old.

“Moved here in 1949, when they were expanding the airport, and it was milking machines and bulk tanks because this was all farmland,” Hron said.

Now, the store, which Hron proudly owns, is closing down after nearly 90 years in business.

“I did a good job here,” Hron said. “I’m a hardware man. I know my products. I know what my customers need.”

Hron started working at Johnson when he was a teenager, and then at only 16, he struck an agreement to begin buying the store.

On Sunday, his business was packed – with both loyal customers looking for deals and others there to soak in the history.

“It’s just a sad thing to see this Bloomington icon go away,” said customer Denny Bjonfeld. “You know the building is going to come down and something new is gonna come up on this spot.”

Hron has no regrets over closing the store’s doors.

“Six days a week for 50 years, come on, I’m ready,” he said. “My son’s a pilot for Delta, I’m flying the friendly skies.”

Hron says he looks forward to doing a lot more fishing and spending time with his family.