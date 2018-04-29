MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After working hard Thursday on the Refinery explosions in Superior, Wisconsin, first responders were treated to a concert Saturday night.

The concert was at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. All first responders, Red Cross volunteers and employees of Husky Energy were admitted to the show free of charge.

The refinery fire burned for more than eight hours. At least 16 people were hurt.

A portion of the concert’s proceeds will go to the American Red Cross and Superior Public Services.

“The concert tonight is a great way to thank the folks for what they did,” Disaster Program manager for the Minnesota region Tony Guerra said. “I mean, we had guys and women put their lives on the line to put that fire out. We had folks coming in to help people who needed the help. Just a great opportunity for this concert say thank you.”

The concert featured Canaan Smith, Maddie & Tae, and Chris Hawkey.