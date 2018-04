MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of a Robbinsdale gun store says there was a burglary at his business last week.

John Monson, who owns Bill’s Gun Shop, says two men drove a car through the front door of the store early Thursday morning and stole “a handful of items” inside.

Monson says there was surveillance video of the incident, which he gave to police. Investigators confirmed the incident, which they say happened at around 3 a.m.