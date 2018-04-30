MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota ice cream shop is holding a contest to honor its Olympic hometown hero.

Jesse Diggins of Afton was part of the team that brought home the first-ever gold in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics in 2018. Now, Selma’s Ice Cream Parlor wants to name an ice cream flavor after her — and they’re taking suggestions.

According to the Pioneer Press, customers can vote on three different flavors, each of which is topped with edible gold sprinkles. The store is also taking name suggestions for each one.

On flavor hits on the Team USA theme, with vanilla, blueberry and straberry flavors swirled, the Pioneer Press reports. Another blend includes caramel, cookie dough, brownies and M&Ms. The last flavor is triple chocolate: dark-chocolate ice cream with chocolate chips and “Brownie Cascade.”

In a Facebook post, Selma’s Ice Cream parlor said the winning name will be announced at a May 12 event in Afton honoring Diggins and her achievement.