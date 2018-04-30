MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida boy learns a lesson the hard way by standing on a corner sporting a hand-written sign.

The sign read “I’m a bully. Honk if you hate bullies.”

Michael Yager says he was outraged after learning his son, Jacob, bullied several classmates at his middle school.

So, he made him hold the sign on a busy corner.

Jacob says he was embarrassed and kind of nervous.

The dad says the punishment received a good response in his neighborhood, but he acknowledges not everyone agrees with his parenting.