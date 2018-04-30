Filed Under:Bullying, Florida

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida boy learns a lesson the hard way by standing on a corner sporting a hand-written sign.

The sign read “I’m a bully. Honk if you hate bullies.”

Michael Yager says he was outraged after learning his son, Jacob, bullied several classmates at his middle school.

So, he made him hold the sign on a busy corner.

bullying sign son florida Fla. Father Forces Son To Hold Im A Bullly Sign

(credit: Yager Family)

Jacob says he was embarrassed and kind of nervous.

The dad says the punishment received a good response in his neighborhood, but he acknowledges not everyone agrees with his parenting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch