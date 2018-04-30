EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday they’ve signed 17 rookie free agents not taken last weekend’s NFL Draft.

The Vikings took eight players in the draft, highlighted by cornerback Mike Hughes out of Central Florida with their first-round pick.

Among the 17 undrafted players, there is at least one local name. The Vikings signed South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke, a Maple Grove native. Other undrafted free agents include Curtis Cothra, a defensive tackle from Penn State, Wisconsin linebacker Garrett Dooley and Nebraska tight end Tyler Hoppes.

Here’s a complete list of the undrafted free agents, who will be in Minnesota for rookie minicamp.

Jeff Badet – WR, Oklahoma

Mike Boone – RB, Cincinnati

Curtis Cothran – DT, Penn State

Garret Dooley – LB, Wisconsin

Amanti Foreman – WR, Texas

Chris Gonzalez – G, San Jose State

Holton Hill – CB, Texas

Tyler Hoppes – TE, Nebraska

Hercules Mata’afa – LB, Washington State

Trevon Mathis – CB, Toledo

Tray Matthews – S, Auburn

Kamryn Pettway – FB, Auburn

Peter Pujals – QB, Holy Cross

Korey Robertson – WR, Southern Mississippi

Roc Thomas – RB, Jacksonville State

Jake Wieneke – WR, South Dakota State

Jonathan Wynn – DE, Vanderbilt