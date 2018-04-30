EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday they’ve signed 17 rookie free agents not taken last weekend’s NFL Draft.
The Vikings took eight players in the draft, highlighted by cornerback Mike Hughes out of Central Florida with their first-round pick.
Among the 17 undrafted players, there is at least one local name. The Vikings signed South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke, a Maple Grove native. Other undrafted free agents include Curtis Cothra, a defensive tackle from Penn State, Wisconsin linebacker Garrett Dooley and Nebraska tight end Tyler Hoppes.
Here’s a complete list of the undrafted free agents, who will be in Minnesota for rookie minicamp.
Jeff Badet – WR, Oklahoma
Mike Boone – RB, Cincinnati
Curtis Cothran – DT, Penn State
Garret Dooley – LB, Wisconsin
Amanti Foreman – WR, Texas
Chris Gonzalez – G, San Jose State
Holton Hill – CB, Texas
Tyler Hoppes – TE, Nebraska
Hercules Mata’afa – LB, Washington State
Trevon Mathis – CB, Toledo
Tray Matthews – S, Auburn
Kamryn Pettway – FB, Auburn
Peter Pujals – QB, Holy Cross
Korey Robertson – WR, Southern Mississippi
Roc Thomas – RB, Jacksonville State
Jake Wieneke – WR, South Dakota State
Jonathan Wynn – DE, Vanderbilt