EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – Veteran defensive back Terence Newman is returning for 16th season, the Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday.

Newman, 39, will be back for his fourth season with the Vikings. He has the most career interceptions among active players with 42. He’s also the oldest active defensive player in the NFL. Newman will turn 40 just before the start of the regular season.

With the Vikings, he has appeared in 47 games with 33 starts. He had 25 tackles, once interception and five pass deflections last year.