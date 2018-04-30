MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the day winds down for families on the city’s north side, it’s also just getting started for crews at Thor Construction.

Carmen Lopez sees it and hears it from her home that’s just a stone’s throw from the work site at the corner of Plymouth and Penn Avenue.

“In the morning and through the day there will be a lot of cars here, people coming back and forth like this is a work zone,” she said pointing to the street in front of her home.

She and other neighbors say workers often clog the parking space on their block. But the biggest annoyance comes when the sun goes down and the construction noise turns up.

Neighbors say they’ve sometimes heard it at 2:00 am.

“And there is people like my brother-in-law who goes to work at 5:30 am. And there’s other people who lives in the block, they go to school and go to work early and it bothers us a lot,” she said.

Thor is hammering away at its new headquarters, a project costing $36 million. The work was projected to finish this spring.

A spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis said Thor has the proper permits to work late at night and on Saturdays.

But at the very least, Lopez would like the company to be more gracious about using their streets as parking lots.

“We understand that it’s a city permit and everything but we just want everybody be concerned of everybody’s needs,” she said.

WCCO reached out to Thor Construction regarding the construction project, however our specific questions were not answered.