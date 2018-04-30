MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The dry and windy weather is contributing to a high fire danger across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

On Monday afternoon, crews were working to put out a grass fire in Rogers, just north of North Diamond Lake Road and Brockton Lane North.

Overnight, two garages burned down in Fridley. City fire officials say the flames were likely whipped up by strong winds after possibility being started by a vehicle.

Meanwhile, fire investigators still aren’t sure what sparked a huge fire in St. Cloud over the weekend.

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel the fire Sunday that scorched around 180 acres of land near the prison.

Luckily, the wind directed the fire away from nearby apartments.

Officers with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also spent the weekend battling wildfires.

On Sunday, crews responded to 43 wildfires. On Monday, a red flag warning was issued for the second day in a row.