MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As teachers across the country demand more funding for schools, Chipotle is planning to offer free burritos to them next week on Teachers Appreciation Day.

The burrito chain says that it’ll offer educators a buy-one-get-one free deal on the evening of May 8.

All teachers have to do is bring their school ID to a store after 3 p.m., and buy a burrito, a set of tacos or a salad. Then an entree of their choice will be theirs, gratis.

Chipotle says the deal is only valid for in-store purchases and may not be combined with other coupons or promotions.

