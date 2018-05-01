Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
By Bill Hudson
Filed Under:Bill Hudson, Donald Trump, Immigration, International Workers' Day, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — May 1 is known as International Workers Day, in commemoration of the struggle for the 8-hour workday.

But organizers of a march Tuesday in south Minneapolis used it to draw attention to the attacks on immigrant workers, particularly federal programs and policies they say the Trump administration is targeting.

The march began around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and Lake Street and ended at Powederhorn Park, where music and poetry performances were staged.

The marchers say their other concerns center on “right to work” legislation and efforts to strip collective bargaining from public employees.

