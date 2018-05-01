Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota now leads the nation in women seeking life-saving answers from a DNA cancer test.

On Monday night, WCCO’s Kim Johnson told you about the MAGENTA study. It offers free, at-home genetic testing for women at risk for ovarian and breast cancer.

“There are a lot of barriers to genetic testing and MAGENTA is designed to make it much easier, so women don’t have to take time off from work, they don’t have to get child care, they can do it in their own home,” said Kathleen Gavin, the executive director of Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

Since Johnson’s report, more than 170 women signed up — putting Minnesota at the top of the list for participants.

Researchers hope the test helps women determine if they should take surgical steps to prevent cancer.

If you’d like to see if you qualify for the MAGENTA trial, click here.

