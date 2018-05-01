Walk For Animals: Help WCCO raise money for the Animal Humane Society! Call 800-542-9226 or click here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a new opportunity to own a piece of “The Purple One.”

Julien’s Auctions, the same auction house that sold one of Prince’s guitars, will sell more of the musician’s personal items and outfits.

The auction is planned for May 19 in New York City, but fans can also shop online.

pages from prince auction catelog Huge Prince Memorabilia Collection To Go Under The Hammer

(credit: Julien’s Auctions)

Dozens of Prince’s outfits will be for sale, along with his personal jewelry, letters and more.

Some of the more peculiar items include wedding china featuring Prince’s iconic symbol, a VCR that was used in Paisley Park, and a hard hat adorned with his symbol that was worn by former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton when she toured his Chanhassen facility in 1995.

Click here to view the entire catalog.

