MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be a new opportunity to own a piece of “The Purple One.”

Julien’s Auctions, the same auction house that sold one of Prince’s guitars, will sell more of the musician’s personal items and outfits.

The auction is planned for May 19 in New York City, but fans can also shop online.

Dozens of Prince’s outfits will be for sale, along with his personal jewelry, letters and more.

Some of the more peculiar items include wedding china featuring Prince’s iconic symbol, a VCR that was used in Paisley Park, and a hard hat adorned with his symbol that was worn by former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton when she toured his Chanhassen facility in 1995.

