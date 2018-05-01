MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After last week’s refinery explosion in northern Wisconsin, the Environmental Protection Agency says they are done monitoring the air and have found no elevated levels of anything toxic.

EPA officials continue to provide oversight for monitoring at the Husky energy plant in Superior. A third party company — GHD — is working with Husky to determine if anything has been left behind by the fire.

Several people were injured and the town of Superior had to be evacuated following the explosion.

Experts say the explosion has nothing to do with a recent spike in gas prices. The Duluth area saw a more than 10-cent jump. In the Twin Cities, gas is up 7 cents a gallon. Analyst say less oil is being produced so inventory is low, and with the US exporting so much crude oil demand is high and so are prices.