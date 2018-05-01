MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed an emergency declaration in response to elevated wildfire conditions in Wisconsin.

The declaration activates the Wisconsin National Guard to help Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Department of Natural Resources with wildfire suppression support.

The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings Sunday and Monday for much of the state due to the high potential for wildfires. That warning was lifted Tuesday.

