BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A Brooklyn Center assisted living facility is telling its residents they have 44 days to move.

Residents of Earle Brown Terrace were told Tuesday that the facility will no longer be offering assisted living.

“They had just received a packet that said effective immediately we are terminating our agreement with all residents that are here,” said Mike Hovorka, whose 86-year-old mother, Rita, lives in the building.

Now the family is now scrambling to find their mother a new place to live.

“We went around when we moved mom in, we looked at 12, 14 plus different places,” Hovorka said. “Making those arrangements to visit and go through and making a review, it doesn’t come quickly.”

Hovorka says Earle Brown Terrace did provide a list of places where residents can go.

“About 95 percent of that list was residential homes that are regular homes that have somehow been converted to living facilities,” Hovorka said.

He is concerned 45 days is not enough time to find suitable housing, he is also worried about others who may not have the support his mother does.

“I feel really concerned for those residents who are there that don’t have that advocate to pick up the phone to go visit, who is making decisions for them,” Hovorka said.

He says a meeting is planned for family members of Earle Brown Terrace residents Thursday at 7 p.m. He hopes to learn more about why the facility is shutting down.

Earle Brown did send a statement Wednesday confirming it’s closing, adding that it is working with families to find a new place for residents.