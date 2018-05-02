MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials the Mayo Clinic’s St. Marys Hospital campus said its water is now safe after warning people not to drink it for several days.

The problem started Monday when people first noticed the water was a darker color, with initial tests showing it was because of sediment.

Late Wednesday, officials said test results showed the sediment came from filtering material in the St. Marys’ well.

Video provided by Mayo Clinic showed workers taking samples from sinks and toilets across the campus for testing.

Jon Mundt of Owatanna said he arrived Tuesday after his dad needed to be checked in due to heart problems.

“We were hanging out in the family waiting room and I had to use the bathroom,” Mundt said.

It was then he said he noticed the toilet water was black.

“So I just flushed it immediately and then the clean water that was coming in was still black, so I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t good.’”

Mundt said he told staff and soon saw signs stating, “Do Not Drink” on every bathroom door.

“Every drinking fountain is covered up. Just don’t drink the water,” he said.

Because of the concern, officials said St. Marys handed out nearly 90,000 bottles of water to staff, patients and their families.

About 2,800 bottled gallons were used for cooking. People needing to shower instead received disposable wash clothes.

Washing your hands was allowed, but people were advised to use hand sanitizer afterwards.

“I think they’re doing a great job with providing fresh water and the signs all over the hospital,” Mundt said.

Late Wednesday, officials deemed the water safe after the test results found no bacterial contamination or heavy metals. There were also no reports of people getting sick.

The latest statement from officials said workers are still testing and flushing the water at a few more buildings on the St. Marys campus.

Those test results are expected Thursday.