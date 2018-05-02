MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday night where multiple people have been injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a shooting at about 7:45 p.m. on the 2400 block of Ogema Place. The address is located near the Little Earth Housing Complex.

When authorities arrived, they located multiple victims.

The extent of the injuries is not known, and there have been no reports of fatalities.

The incident is under investigation. Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.