Filed Under:Minneapolis Police Department, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday night where multiple people have been injured.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to a shooting at about 7:45 p.m. on the 2400 block of Ogema Place. The address is located near the Little Earth Housing Complex.

When authorities arrived, they located multiple victims.

The extent of the injuries is not known, and there have been no reports of fatalities.

The incident is under investigation. Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch