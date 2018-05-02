MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in St. Louis Park Wednesday night.

St. Louis Park police were called at about 5:16 p.m. to the 8400 block of Minnetonka Blvd. on a report of a fight between two men involving a dangerous weapon. When officers arrived, one of the men involved in the fight had left the scene and was injured.

He was located in nearby Hopkins, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a male suspect, who was also injured, was arrested in connection with the incident. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the St. Louis Park Police Department at (952) 924-2600.