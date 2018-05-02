MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s almost time to wet your line in Wisconsin.

The Badger State’s fishing season starts this weekend, one week ahead of Minnesota’s.

Much like the rest of the Midwest, Wisconsin has had a bizarre spring.

Just a couple weeks ago, they received record-breaking snowfall.

Many of the lakes in northern Wisconsin are still frozen over, which will affect Saturday’s fishing opener.

Here in Minnesota, residents are also experiencing later-than-average ice outs.

Still, we’ll have another week for the lakes to be ice-free.

Minnesota’s fishing opener is slated for May 12.