MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — JetBlue flights from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Boston start Thursday.

The airline will operate three round-trip flights between Minneapolis and Boston every day. The non-stop flights will be as low as $89 for a one-way ticket. MSP will become the 65th nonstop destination for JetBlue, which carries more than 40 million customers a year to more than 100 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America.

JetBlue has another new service, but sadly this one will fly right past Minnesota. The airline will be delivering pizza from New York City to Los Angeles. The pies will be delivered straight to the homes of select Los Angeles residents. It’s only happening for a few days next week.

It’s first come first served, so if you know any pizza lovers in Los Angeles, tell them to put an order in!