MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Mayor and Chief of Police are promising to work with Little Earth community after the latest round of violence.

Six people were shot Wednesday night after a fight broke out. One of the people who was hit by gunfire is a minor, underscoring the need for reform and change when it comes to violence in the community.

The shooting was sparked by a fight between a group of people and at some point in the argument, someone started shooting. Authorities say none of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis Police say three suspects are in custody and they aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

This comes after an 18-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a 19-year-old in the same community back in March. Juan Antonio Vasquez, Jr., is now facing second degree murder and assault charges.

Minneapolis city leaders are now calling for an end to gun violence in the neighborhood. In a statement, Mayor Jacob Frey claims he will be working with the Police Chief to “strengthen community safety and provide additional attention to the challenges that confront the community.”

It’s not just officials who are fed up with violence, but the Little Earth of United Tribes. too. After that murder in March, leaders said that they were fed up with losing loved ones and that the guns need to cease.

The community also has a high number of opioid overdoses and deaths. When the Minneapolis Police Department began training their officers on how to carry and administer Narcan, they started here because it was a big concern.