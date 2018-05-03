Filed Under:Columbia Heights, FBI, Fridley, Fridley Police, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A three-time convicted bank robber is in custody in connection to a robbery in Fridley last month.

Steven Walter Smialek, 60, is accused of robbing the TCF Bank on the 5200 block of Central Avenue Northeast on March 10.

steven smialek Longtime Bank Robber Arrested In Columbia Heights

(credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

Fridley police, with the help of the FBI, arrested Smialek on May 2 at a Columbia Heights residence.

Police say Smialek has a nearly 40-year history of bank robberies, going back to 1980.

Smialek is expected to be charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, and is currently in federal custody.

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    May 3, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Why does he keep being let out of jail? What a joke….

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch