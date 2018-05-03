Filed Under:2018 NFL Draft, Ade Aruna, Colby Gossett, Daniel Carlson, Devante Downs, Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday they’ve signed four of their eight picks from the NFL Draft as the team starts rookie mini camp on Friday.

The Vikings signed Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, a fifth round pick, both sixth round picks in guard Colby Gossett and defensive end Ade Aruna. They also signed seventh round pick Devante Downs, a linebacker out of California.

The Vikings have yet to sign their top four picks, including first-round choice Mike Hughes, a cornerback out of Central Florida.

