Filed Under:Dassel, Marijuana

DASSEL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says officers who went to arrest a fugitive with an out-of-state warrant ended up uncovering a large-scale marijuana growing operation in Dassel.

Officers who arrested the 37-year-old Bao Quoc Huynh Thursday seized 1,433 marijuana plants from the residence. Sheriff Brian Cruze says that in his 24-year law enforcement career he has never seen such a sophisticated operation.

bao huynh and trong ly Sheriffs Office: 1,400+ Pot Plants Seized In Central Minn.

Bao Huynh (L) and Trong Ly (R) (credit: Sherburne County/Meeker County)

Officers also arrested a second suspect, 45-year-old Trong Brandon Ly from Brooklyn Park.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch