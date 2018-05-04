DASSEL, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office says officers who went to arrest a fugitive with an out-of-state warrant ended up uncovering a large-scale marijuana growing operation in Dassel.

Officers who arrested the 37-year-old Bao Quoc Huynh Thursday seized 1,433 marijuana plants from the residence. Sheriff Brian Cruze says that in his 24-year law enforcement career he has never seen such a sophisticated operation.

Officers also arrested a second suspect, 45-year-old Trong Brandon Ly from Brooklyn Park.

