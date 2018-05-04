No One Injured, Sheriff's Office Says
Filed Under:Isanti County, Local TV, Princeton

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An early morning explosion in Isanti County left a home completely destroyed, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said two turkey hunters were leaving to hunt around 4:30 a.m. when they heard an explosion and called 911. Deputies responded to a home on the 5800 block of 317th Avenue Northwest in Princeton.

isanti county home explosion Early Morning Explosion Levels Isanti Co. Home

(credit: Isanti County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

On arrival, deputies found the home leveled. There was no one in the home at the time of the explosion, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch