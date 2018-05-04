MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An early morning explosion in Isanti County left a home completely destroyed, but no one was injured, according to authorities.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office said two turkey hunters were leaving to hunt around 4:30 a.m. when they heard an explosion and called 911. Deputies responded to a home on the 5800 block of 317th Avenue Northwest in Princeton.

On arrival, deputies found the home leveled. There was no one in the home at the time of the explosion, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.