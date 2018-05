ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Authorities say one person is dead after a car fire in St. Paul Friday night.

Police responded to the 100 block of Edmund Avenue in the Capitol neighborhood just after 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a vehicle on fire.

The St. Paul Fire Department was called to the scene and put out the fire, but soon found a person dead inside the vehicle.

Police are investigating.