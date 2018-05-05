Filed Under:Local TV, State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two motorcyclists collided on a highway in Crow Wing County Friday evening.

According to State Patrol, 63-year-old Steven James True braked hard on Highway 210 near County Road 12 around 7:30 p.m. Frank Joseph Westerlund, 55, rear-ended True’s motorcycle.

Westerlund was killed in the crash, State Patrol said. True received non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol said alcohol was a factor in the crash, and neither man was wearing a helmet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch