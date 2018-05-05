MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two motorcyclists collided on a highway in Crow Wing County Friday evening.

According to State Patrol, 63-year-old Steven James True braked hard on Highway 210 near County Road 12 around 7:30 p.m. Frank Joseph Westerlund, 55, rear-ended True’s motorcycle.

Westerlund was killed in the crash, State Patrol said. True received non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol said alcohol was a factor in the crash, and neither man was wearing a helmet.