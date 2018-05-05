MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are in custody in connection to the shooting of a Red Lake man Thursday afternoon in Beltrami County.

The sheriff’s office says Luiz Delarosa, 23, and David Cook, 21, were arrested at a residence in Eckles Township on suspicion of shooting Vernon May, 33.

Investigators say the men had been involved in a neighborhood dispute before.

Witnesses say May confronted Delarosa, from Bemidji, and Cook, from Red Lake — and then was shot by both men.

May is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Delarosa and Cook are both expected to be charged with second-degree assault. Cook will also likely be charged for illegally possessing a weapon.