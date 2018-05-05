MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up.

The “Rojo de Mayo” celebration at St. Louis Park’s Rojo Mexican Grill runs all weekend long, and it may even be the biggest in the region. Mike Augustyniak got to help select the margarita featured on this year’s menu!

Mexican Heat Margarita

1 ½ oz Hornitos Plata Blanco Tequila

½ oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin over ice. Shake briefly; then pour into a lowball glass over fresh ice (with a salted rim, if desired)