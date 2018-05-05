Filed Under:8th Congressional District, Local TV, Pete Stauber, Rick Nolan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republicans in northern Minnesota have endorsed a candidate for Congress in a race closely watched around the country.

Pete Stauber was endorsed Saturday at the Republican convention in Park Rapids.

Stauber is a retired Duluth Police Lieutenant and St. Louis County Commissioner. He’s running in the state’s 8th Congressional District.

Four Democrats have announced they are running.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Rick Nolan, who announced in February he’s not running for re-election.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch