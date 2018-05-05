MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Republicans in northern Minnesota have endorsed a candidate for Congress in a race closely watched around the country.

Pete Stauber was endorsed Saturday at the Republican convention in Park Rapids.

Stauber is a retired Duluth Police Lieutenant and St. Louis County Commissioner. He’s running in the state’s 8th Congressional District.

Four Democrats have announced they are running.

The seat is currently held by Democrat Rick Nolan, who announced in February he’s not running for re-election.