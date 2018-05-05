MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is official: Lake Minnetonka is open for the summer.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, along with a representative from the Fresh Water Society, declared ice-out Saturday.

This ties the record for the latest ice out on Lake Minnetonka – set in 1857.

Boaters will be anxious to get out, but they should know about a new law that went into effect on May 1.

Sophie’s Law requires boaters with enclosed compartments to have a carbon monoxide detector.

The law was created after a young girl named Sophia Baechler died from carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat on Lake Minnetonka in 2012.

“Water patrol, the DNR and others will be out looking for boats, just checking making sure people are complying it. We want to be educating,” Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek. “The young girl should have never died. It was an accident it was tragic. We want to educate people.”

Minnesota is the first state to require CO detectors on motorboats.

However, even if you have one on your boat already, it may not be compliant.