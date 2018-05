MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul family got a scare when someone stole their van with their two dogs inside.

Brennan Furness sent this Tweet out Friday night.

Help needed in @cityofsaintpaul My mom just had her 2013 black Dodge Caravan stolen in downtown St. Paul. Her two golden retrievers are in crates in the van. The van has Iowa Hawkeye decals in the window. please watch for any sign of them. Thank U! @WCCO @kare11 @KSTPbrk @FOX9 — Brennan Furness (@bcfurness) May 5, 2018

Thankfully, there’s a happy ending. Saturday, Furness tweeted the dogs were found in the van after someone left it.

He thanked St. Paul Police for the help and says the dogs are now safe at home.