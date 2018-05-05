MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have signed all but one of their 2018 draft picks.

Saturday, the Vikings announced the signings of fourth-rounder Jalyn Holmes and fifth-round pick Tyler Conklin.

Holmes played defensive end at Ohio State, but the Vikings plan to play him at defensive tackle.

Conklin, a tight end from Central Michigan University, had 35 catches for 504 yards and five touchdowns in his final collegiate season.

Top pick Mike Hughes, a cornerback out of the University of Central Florida, is the only pick unsigned pick remaining for the Vikings.