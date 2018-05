MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was all about female empowerment Sunday at the West End in St. Louis Park.

Close to 40 women-owned businesses set up a pop-up shop called FEMME OBSESSED.

Organizers say the goal of the pop-up was to give women business owners the chance to network and connect.

Fifteen percent of the day’s proceeds will go to Dress for Success Twin Cities, an organization that helps women with business attire.