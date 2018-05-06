MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities teenager had a high-tech wish — and on Saturday, it was granted.

Jaxon Louricas has a passion for technology. The 13-year-old from Plymouth says he’s been wanting to build his own computer for years. Sadly, his plans to do it, were pushed back last year, when doctors told him he had brain cancer.

“I was going to build one once I went to Colorado this past summer, and because I got diagnosed I wasn’t able to go to,” Jaxon said. “So I kinda got bummed about that. Now I get to build an awesome one, so why not?”

Make-a-Wish made Jaxon’s dream come true at Dunwoody College Saturday in Minneapolis. He says he hopes to use the PC to play games, watch movies and do homework.

And the best part about all this: Jaxon is now cancer free.